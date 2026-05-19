Tajikistan’s flagship carrier expands fleet with Boeing 737 MAX 8

The deliveries are scheduled for July and August after the leadership of the Tajik flagship carrier met with a Boeing delegation to discuss key aspects of the aircraft’s introduction.

According to the company’s press service, the talks focused on ‘operational excellence’ – a comprehensive program designed to boost efficiency and align the airline’s operations with international standards.

The addition of modern aircraft is expected to significantly enhance Somon Air’s passenger services, expand its route network, and strengthen its competitive position in Central Asia’s civil aviation market.

Earlier, it was reported that two Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets had entered service in Kazakhstan.