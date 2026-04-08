Fleet expansion: Two Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets enter service in Kazakhstan

SCAT Airlines has added two new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to its fleet. The planes have already entered service, operating regular flights on the Shymkent–Astana–Shymkent route.

The Committee highlighted that the arrival of these two new aircraft at once marks a noticeable milestone for the industry and serves as evidence of the active development of Kazakhstan's aviation market.

By the end of 2025, the total number of aircraft operated by Kazakhstani carriers is expected to reach 118, according to the Committee.

Photo credit: Civil Aviation Committee

The Civil Aviation Committee noted that its ongoing work to expand the national fleet aims to make air travel more accessible and competitive, adding that broadening the country's route network remains a priority, alongside maintaining rigorous safety standards and service quality.

Photo credit: Civil Aviation Committee

Earlier, Qazinform reported on satellite internet to be launched on Kazakhstan's trains and airplanes.