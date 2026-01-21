Tajikistan’s envoy presents credentials at UN Office in Vienna
21:37, 21 January 2026
Manuchehr Jobir, Tajikistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Vienna, met with John Brandolino, Acting Director-General of the UN Office, Khovar reports.
During the meeting, Jobir formally presented his credentials to Mr. Brandolino, according to Tajikistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The sides also discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation between Tajikistan and the UN Office in Vienna, highlighting prospects for deeper engagement in multilateral initiatives.
Earlier, it was reported that Tajikistan and the EU were eyeing deeper partnership in trade, investment , and innovation.