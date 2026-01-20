Tajikistan, EU eye deeper partnership in trade, investment, and innovation

During the meeting, the sides reviewed the current state and future prospects of cooperation, investment opportunities, implementation of joint projects, as well as collaboration in areas such as green energy, digitalization, infrastructure development, and human capital growth.

The meeting also focused on progress within the framework of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, with both sides stressing that its signing in 2026 will lay the foundation for a new stage of bilateral relations.

In conclusion, both parties expressed readiness to continue regular dialogue and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in priority areas of economic development.

Earlier, it was reported that the EU aims to strengthen cooperation with Tajikistan in energy and water resources.