Tajikistan’s energy minister visits Kazakhstan’s KEGOC to study digital energy projects

The visit took place as part of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon’s official trip to Kazakhstan.

During the visit, KEGOC Chairman of the Management Board Nabi Aitzhanov briefed the Tajik minister on the company’s main activities, the development prospects of Kazakhstan’s Unified Electric Power System and the implementation of strategic investment projects.

Particular attention was paid to digital transformation and the integration of artificial intelligence into energy system management. Aitzhanov presented modern technological solutions designed to improve the reliability and efficiency of Kazakhstan’s national power grid.

In turn, Juma praised KEGOC’s experience in digital transformation and the application of innovative technologies in the energy sector.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to expand cooperation and exchange expertise in digitalization, artificial intelligence and electric power system management.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Tajikistan signed a joint statement outlining priorities for expanding bilateral ties.