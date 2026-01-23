Tajikistan and U.S. seek to expand economic and trade cooperation
09:41, 23 January 2026
On January 20, the Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to the United States of America, Zavqi Zavqizoda, met with the Assistant Secretary of Commerce of the United States and Director General of the U.S. Foreign Trade Administration, David Fogel, Khovar reports.
During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their readiness to expand cooperation in the economic, trade, industrial, and investment spheres, as well as to implement joint projects. These efforts are aimed at advancing the agreements reached between the leaders of the two countries during their meeting in November 2025.
