Tajikistan’s Culture Days kick off in Bishkek

The Kyrgyz Culture, Information, and Youth Policy Ministry said the Culture Days are aimed at strengthening cultural cooperation between the two nations and developing friendly ties.

Photo credit: Kabar

Culture, Information, and Youth Policy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mirbek Mambetaliev, Culture Minister of Tajikistan Matlubakhon Sattoriyon Amonzoda, creative delegations, cultural representatives, and city residents attended the opening ceremony.

Addressing those present, Mirbek Mambetaliev noted that Kyrgyz-Tajik cultural ties have reached a new level in recent years. He emphasized that cooperation in theater, music, cinema, and literature will continue to strengthen with the support of the two heads of state.

Triumph of Friendship opened the concert program. The evening featured performances by renowned Tajik singers, musicians, and the dance ensembles "Lola" and "Parastu."

The Days of Tajikistan Culture events will run until May 21. The program includes exhibitions, meetings, and cultural events.

To note, Uzbekistan holds Art and Culture Days of Azerbaijan.