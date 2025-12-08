Uzbekistan holds Art and Culture Days of Azerbaijan

The program featured the presentation of Jonimga jo – Ozarbayjonim (My Dear Azerbaijan) by Azerbaijan’s national poet Bakhtiyar Vahabzadeh. A delegation led by Akif Marifli, Director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center, alongside professors and lecturers attended the event. Those present highlighted Vahabzadeh’s artistic legacy and the deep cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The Center for Spirituality and Enlightenment welcomed guests in the spirit of national traditions. Students performed Azerbaijani songs, creating a warm cultural atmosphere.

Photo credit: UzA

Besides, an exhibition of student works featured paintings and applied art pieces reflecting the beauty of the valley’s landscapes and national values.

A lecture hall dedicated to Bakhtiyar Vahabzadeh’s legacy was inaugurated with the participation of University Rector Bahodirjon Shermuhammadov and Director of Azerbaijan’s Cultural Center Akif Marifli. Following the ceremony, the parties signed cooperation agreements.

A special corner of Azerbaijani literature was opened at the university’s Information Resource Center. The Azerbaijan Cultural Center donated a collection of books to enrich the library and provide resources for students and researchers.