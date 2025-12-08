EN
    Uzbekistan holds Art and Culture Days of Azerbaijan

    11:45, 8 December 2025

    The Heydar Aliyev Culture Center at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan held the Art and Culture Days of Azerbaijan at the Fergana State University, Qazinform News Agency learnt from UzA.

    Uzbekistan holds Art and Culture Days of Azerbaijan
    Photo credit: UzA

    The program featured the presentation of Jonimga jo – Ozarbayjonim (My Dear Azerbaijan) by Azerbaijan’s national poet Bakhtiyar Vahabzadeh. A delegation led by Akif Marifli, Director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center, alongside professors and lecturers attended the event. Those present highlighted Vahabzadeh’s artistic legacy and the deep cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

    The Center for Spirituality and Enlightenment welcomed guests in the spirit of national traditions. Students performed Azerbaijani songs, creating a warm cultural atmosphere.

    Uzbekistan holds Art and Culture Days of Azerbaijan
    Photo credit: UzA

    Besides, an exhibition of student works featured paintings and applied art pieces reflecting the beauty of the valley’s landscapes and national values.

    A lecture hall dedicated to Bakhtiyar Vahabzadeh’s legacy was inaugurated with the participation of University Rector Bahodirjon Shermuhammadov and Director of Azerbaijan’s Cultural Center Akif Marifli. Following the ceremony, the parties signed cooperation agreements.

    A special corner of Azerbaijani literature was opened at the university’s Information Resource Center. The Azerbaijan Cultural Center donated a collection of books to enrich the library and provide resources for students and researchers.

    Uzbekistan holds Art and Culture Days of Azerbaijan
    Photo credit: UzA

     

    World News Uzbekistan Azerbaijan Central Asia Culture
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
