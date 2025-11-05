Tajikistan’s Amonatbank seeks to strengthen cooperation with IMF

At the meeting, Chairman of the Mamangement Board of Tajikistan’s State Savings Bank Alijon Salimzoda reported on the bank’s performance in the past nine months of 2025.

He emphasized that as a state financial institution Amonatbank actively participates in the implementation of Tajikistan’s state programs.

The sides also eyed a wide range of issues related to bilateral projects, including the bank’s business model, sources of income, financial expenses, fulfillment of obligations to clients, investment and lending issues, and compliance with international standards and regulations.

The meeting sought to analyze Amonatbank’s financial position over the nine months of 2025, taking into account external factors, and to assess prospects for further cooperation with the IMF.

