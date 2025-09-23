President of Uzbekistan calls for expansion of partnership with IMF

The current issues of expanding the partnership with this authoritative global institution were discussed.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva highly praised the ongoing reforms and reaffirmed strong support for the irreversible transformations in New Uzbekistan.

It was noted with satisfaction that fruitful cooperation with the Fund continues in the areas of improving macroeconomic policy, budget, and tax administration. Uzbekistan specialists regularly take part in IMF training programs. This year, a joint assessment of the stability of the country’s financial sector was carried out, and a roadmap was adopted.

At the meeting, agreements were reached on further expert support from the Fund in the development of monetary and fiscal policy, the transformation of the statistical system, as well as the expansion of training programs for employees of economic agencies.

