    Tajikistan’s Ambassador presents credentials to Austrian President

    14:01, 22 January 2026

    On January 20, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Tajikistan to Austria, Manuchehr Jobir, presented his letter of credence to the Federal President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen, Khovar reports.

    Photo credit: Khovar

    During the ceremony, Ambassador Jobir conveyed greetings and best wishes from the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, to the Federal President of Austria.

    The sides also exchanged views on further strengthening political and economic cooperation between Tajikistan and Austria.

    Earlier, Ambassador Manuchehr Jobir met with John Brandolino, Acting Director-General of the UN Office.

