Tajikistan, China explore waste-to-energy project

Energy and Water Resources Minister Daler Juma, Environmental Protection Committee chairman Bakhodur Sheralizoda, and Chinese environmental company executives attended the talks.

According to the country’s Energy and Water Resources Ministry, the project aims to improve environmental conditions, reduce municipal waste volumes, introduce modern waste-processing technologies and expand Tajikistan’s electricity generation capacity.

Authorities noted the initiative could also create new jobs and support modernization of the country’s energy and environmental infrastructure.

Both sides expressed readiness to continue discussions on implementing the project, signaling growing cooperation between Tajikistan and Chinese companies in the field of green energy and sustainable development.