Tajikistan, World Bank discuss expanding financial cooperation

According to the National Bank, the meeting focused on developing the financial sector and increasing access to financing for the private sector, particularly small and medium-sized businesses.

Tolibzoda reviewed the country’s macroeconomic situation and banking sector performance. He highlighted years of partnership with the World Bank Group, especially the IFC, which has helped stabilize the banking system, improve corporate governance, enhance risk management, develop digital financial services and expand financial inclusion.

The sides discussed expanding support for small and medium-sized businesses, women’s entrepreneurship, green and sustainable finance, digitization of financial services, and risk management.

Officials said these initiatives will strengthen financial stability, broaden access to banking services and support sustainable development of Tajikistan’s financial sector.

Both parties expressed readiness to continue constructive and productive cooperation.

