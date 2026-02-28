Kazakhstan ranks among Tajikistan’s top three trading partners

The Tajik Statistics Agency’s data showed that in January of this year the country’s total foreign trade turnover amounted to 929.0 million US dollars, rising 31.4 percent year on year. Currently, Tajikistan has trade relations with 94 countries, including 10 CIS member states and 74 non-CIS countries.

China remains the leading trade partner of Tajikistan, as trade turnover between the two countries in January increased 1.9 times, reaching 281.1 million US dollars (30% of the total volume).

Coming in second is Russia, with both countries’ volume of imports and exports during the first month of 2026 amounting to 236.8 million US dollars (25%).

Kazakhstan is third, as trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan in January totaled 120.1 million US dollars (13%). Tajikistan exported goods worth 11.4 million US dollars to Kazakhstan and imported goods valued at more than 108.7 million US dollars.

