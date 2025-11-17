Tajikistan-Uzbekistan trade surges past $400M in 9 months

This milestone was announced at a Nov.15 meeting in Tashkent between the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The leaders emphasized that there is ample potential to further increase this figure.

They expressed satisfaction with the steady progress of the interstate political dialogue.

Utmost attention was paid to expanding trade and economic cooperation, fully leveraging existing opportunities in strategically important sectors such as energy, industry, and agriculture, as well as strengthening ties in the adoption of innovative technologies.

