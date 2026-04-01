Tajikistan, Uzbekistan discuss expanding customs cooperation

First Deputy Head of the Tajik Customs Service Azim Tursunzoda and Deputy Chairman of Uzbekistan’s Customs Committee Nadir Musamuhamedov discussed a range of issues, including simplifying customs procedures, reducing administrative barriers to the movement of goods and vehicles, increasing transparency and speeding up cargo clearance.

The sides also focused on expanding information exchange between customs authorities and addressing existing challenges in this area.

Particular attention was given to advance data sharing on transit goods, coordination of information on goods carried by individuals for personal use, and improving customs control at border checkpoints.

Officials said the meeting marked an important step toward strengthening bilateral cooperation and boosting economic ties between the two countries.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Tajikistan is to launch a 500 MW solar initiative to boost renewable energy transition.