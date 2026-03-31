Tajikistan to launch 500 MW solar initiative to boost renewable energy transition

The announcement came after talks held on Saturday between representatives of the regional authority and the company, during which the proposed large-scale energy project and related cooperation issues were reviewed.

According to officials, the project is expected to help tackle electricity supply challenges, promote renewable energy transition and contribute to environmental protection.

The meeting also focused on expanding bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, highlighting the role of joint efforts in driving sustainable regional development and elevating living standards.

Earlier, it was reported Tajikistan and India hold talks on expanding energy partnership.