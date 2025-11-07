Tajikistan, U.S. eye launching direct flights

During the meeting, the sides discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation in civil aviation, including the development of an agreement between the Tajik Government and the American Government “On air transport” and the establishment of direct flights between Tajikistan and the U.S.

The sides went on to exchange views on their readiness to enhance the legal and technical framework for expanding bilateral ties in civil aviation.

Earlier, it was reported that Lonely Planet had included Tajikistan into the World’s Best Travel Experiences.