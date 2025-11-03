Lonely Planet includes Tajikistan among the World’s Best Travel Experiences

In the section titled “Hike and wild camping in Tajikistan,” Lonely Planet recommends that travelers explore the country’s majestic mountain landscapes, pristine nature, and the warmth and hospitality of local communities, which together make visiting Tajikistan a truly unforgettable experience.

The annual Best in Travel edition by Lonely Planet is considered one of the most authoritative guides in the global tourism industry. It is compiled by the publication’s team of editors, experts, and seasoned travelers, who select the most unique destinations and experiences from around the world.

With a readership of approximately six million, Lonely Planet maintains a strong global presence and influence in travel journalism. The feature on Tajikistan has also been widely shared across major international platforms, including CNN, drawing global attention to the country’s growing tourism potential.

Tajikistan’s inclusion in the list of the 25 Best Travel Experiences for 2026 highlights the international recognition of its unique natural and cultural heritage. It reaffirms the country’s position as an emerging and promising destination for international travelers.

This significant acknowledgment not only celebrates Tajikistan’s natural beauty and the hospitality of its people but also reflects the Government’s ongoing efforts to develop tourism infrastructure, preserve cultural heritage, and promote sustainable growth in the sector.

International recognition by Lonely Planet, along with extensive coverage in leading global media, contributes to strengthening Tajikistan’s image as a safe, attractive, and inspiring destination for travelers worldwide.

The full list of Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2026 experiences is available on the publication’s official website.

