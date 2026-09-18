Tajikistan unveils 28-man roster for high-stakes friendly fixtures

According to the Tajikistan Football Federation, the 28-man roster includes 3 goalkeepers, 10 defenders, 10 midfielders, and 5 forwards.

During the combined September and October FIFA international windows, the Tajikistan national team will play three friendly matches. On September 23, the national team will face Azerbaijan at the Palms Sports Arena in Baku.

Following that match, the Tajik squad will travel to the Chinese city of Chongqing for two additional friendly fixtures. Igor Angeloski’s side will take on Palestine on September 28, followed by a clash against the China national team on October 6.

The Tajikistan national team will begin training for the upcoming matches on Friday, September 18, at the Tajikistan Football Federation’s technical center in Varzob.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the UEFA Super Cup 2028 is set to be held in Astana.