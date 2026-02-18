Tajikistan, UNICEF review joint programs on child and youth development

According to the Tajik Foreign Ministry's Information Department, during the meeting, the parties discussed issues of mutual cooperation, including joint activities implemented within priority programs on maternal and child health, access to quality basic education, youth health and participation, social policy reform, and child protection.

These initiatives align with the National Development Strategy of Tajikistan through 2030 and the objectives of the UN’s 2030 Agenda.

