Tajikistan and FAO explore new areas of cooperation
14:46, 17 February 2026
This week, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Idibek Kalandar held talks in Dushanbe with Nabil Ghandji, Deputy Regional Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) for Europe and Central Asia, Khovar reports.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting focused on the current state of collaboration between Tajikistan and FAO, as well as opportunities to expand their partnership.
The two sides discussed prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation and reviewed plans for upcoming joint initiatives and events.
