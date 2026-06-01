Dushanbe to host Tajikistan–South Korea 2026 Culture Festival
02:20, 1 June 2026
The capital of Tajikistan will welcome the Tajikistan–South Korea 2026 Culture Festival on June 17–18, celebrating friendship and cultural exchange between the two nations, Qazinform News Agency cites Khovar.
It is called to strengthen bilateral cooperation, showcase traditions, art, and cultural heritage and promote mutual understanding through performances and exhibitions.
To note, diplomatic relations between Tajikistan and South Korea were established on April 27, 1992.
Since then, both countries have built strong partnerships in culture, science, and education.
Earliier, Tajikistan’s Culture Days were held in Bishkek.