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    Dushanbe to host Tajikistan–South Korea 2026 Culture Festival

    02:20, 1 June 2026

    The capital of Tajikistan will welcome the Tajikistan–South Korea 2026 Culture Festival on June 17–18, celebrating friendship and cultural exchange between the two nations, Qazinform News Agency cites Khovar.

    Dushanbe to host Tajikistan–Korea 2026 Culture Festival The capital of Tajikistan will welcome the Tajikistan–Korea 2026 Culture Festival on June 17–18, celebrating friendship and cultural exchange between the two nations, Qazinform News Agency cites Khovar. It is called to strengthen bilateral cooperation, showcase traditions, art, and cultural heritage and promote mutual understanding through performances and exhibitions. To note, diplomatic relations between Tajikistan and South Korea were established on April 27, 1992. Since then, both countries have built strong partnerships in culture, science, and education.
    Photo credit: Kabar

    It is called to strengthen bilateral cooperation, showcase traditions, art, and cultural heritage and promote mutual understanding through performances and exhibitions.

    To note, diplomatic relations between Tajikistan and South Korea were established on April 27, 1992.

    Since then, both countries have built strong partnerships in culture, science, and education.

    Earliier, Tajikistan’s Culture Days were held in Bishkek.

    Tajikistan Central Asia South Korea Culture Art
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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