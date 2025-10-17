Tajikistan, UNECE discuss transition toward green economy and digitalization
This week, on the sidelines of International Investment Forum “Dushanbe-Invest 2025”, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin met with Tatiana Molcean, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), Khovar reports.
According to the Tajik MFA Information Department, during the meeting, the parties exchanged views on developing cooperation in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals, including in the areas of improving regional transport, facilitating trade procedures, rational use of water resources, transition to a green economy and digitalization, as well as current issues of regional integration.
