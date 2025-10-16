Tajikistan discusses strategic projects’ promotion in U.S. with IsDB Group

The sides praised fruitful cooperation between Tajikistan and IsDB Group, which has so far resulted in over $900 million in financing.

Both sides highlighted the Bank’s significant contribution in advancing strategic projects in Tajikistan, including the initial $150 million investment in the Rogun hydropower plant and its efforts to attract additional funding from Arab nations.

During the meeting, Tajikistan’s strategic priorities were presented, with a call to continue supporting projects focused on energy development and increasing electricity production from renewable sources. Other key topics discussed at the meeting included strengthening transport infrastructure to position Tajikistan as a transit hub, modernizing irrigation systems and drinking water supply, and expanding the green economy.

The parties agreed to continue their cooperation under the 2023-2026 Bilateral Cooperation Strategy, prioritizing the mobilization of concessional resources, such as grants and low-interest loans, toc ensure the financial sustainability of these initiatives.

Earlier, it was reported that Tajikistan had secured over $3 billion in deals at the start of Dushanbe Invest 2025.