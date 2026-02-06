Tajikistan, UAE pivot to massive green energy and tourism push

The Minister of Economic Development and Trade of the Republic of Tajikistan, Abdurahmon Abdurahmonzoda, met on Thursday in Dubai with the Minister of Economy and Tourism of the United Arab Emirates, Abdullah bin Tawq Al Marri.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the World Government Summit.

During the talks, the parties discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in investment, civil aviation, manufacturing, agriculture, tourism, green and renewable energy, and exports of agricultural and industrial products from the Republic of Tajikistan to the United Arab Emirates.

The parties expressed their readiness to continue constructive dialogue and to implement joint projects aimed at strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Starlink launched satellite internet service in Tajikistan in the latest expansion.