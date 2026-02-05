Starlink launches satellite internet service in Tajikistan in latest expansion

Starlink's high-speed, low-latency internet is now available in Tajikistan, wrote the company on X account.

The deal was signed between Starlink Tajikistan and the Communication Service under the Tajik Government last October at the Dushanbe Invest–2025 forum.

It was said that the satellite internet roll-out primarily offers connectivity where ground infrastructure lacks.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan connects 504 rural settlements to satellite internet.