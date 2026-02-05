Starlink launches satellite internet service in Tajikistan in latest expansion
Starlink’s satellite internet service has officially been launched in Tajikistan, SpaceX said on its X account on Thursday, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Starlink's high-speed, low-latency internet is now available in Tajikistan, wrote the company on X account.
Starlink's high-speed, low-latency internet is now available in Tajikistan! 🛰️🇹🇯❤️ → https://t.co/O3jSkFntpl pic.twitter.com/dPASPSYtu4— Starlink (@Starlink) February 5, 2026
The deal was signed between Starlink Tajikistan and the Communication Service under the Tajik Government last October at the Dushanbe Invest–2025 forum.
It was said that the satellite internet roll-out primarily offers connectivity where ground infrastructure lacks.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan connects 504 rural settlements to satellite internet.