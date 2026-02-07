Tajikistan, UAE ink memorandum of cooperation in public administration
As part of the World Government Summit, held from February 3 to 5, 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the Director of the Agency for Public Service under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Iles Idriszoda, and the Minister of State, Secretary-General of the Cabinet of Ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Maryam bint Ahmad Al-Hammadi, signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of the United Arab Emirates on cooperation in the exchange of experience in the field of public administration, Khovar reports.
It should be noted that this Memorandum of Understanding is aimed at developing cooperation in public administration, including organizing exchanges of experience in the implementation of concepts, strategies, and other government programs; coordinating and evaluating the activities of public bodies within the system of public administration and public services; advancing the digitalization of public administration; ensuring capacity development and training of public administration personnel abroad; as well as coordinating efforts to enhance the competitiveness of public administration.
At the same time, in accordance with the document, within the framework of the Overseas Training Program implemented by the United Arab Emirates, civil servants will be sent for training outside the country.
