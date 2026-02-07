Tajikistan, UAE ink memorandum of cooperation in public administration

It should be noted that this Memorandum of Understanding is aimed at developing cooperation in public administration, including organizing exchanges of experience in the implementation of concepts, strategies, and other government programs; coordinating and evaluating the activities of public bodies within the system of public administration and public services; advancing the digitalization of public administration; ensuring capacity development and training of public administration personnel abroad; as well as coordinating efforts to enhance the competitiveness of public administration.

At the same time, in accordance with the document, within the framework of the Overseas Training Program implemented by the United Arab Emirates, civil servants will be sent for training outside the country.

