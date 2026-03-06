Tajikistan, Turkmenistan strengthen bilateral ties with new key agreements

Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan Sulaimon Ziyozoda and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Tangryguly Atakhalliyev, co-chairs of the commission, said the meeting was held in an atmosphere of mutual understanding and cooperation. They noted the agreements reached provide a strong foundation for expanding economic, trade, scientific, and technical ties.

After completing all agenda items, the co-chairs signed the protocol of the 14th meeting, outlining main areas of future work. Both sides expressed confidence that implementing the protocol will strengthen economic and social ties, increase bilateral trade, and enhance cooperation between the two countries.

