Tajikistan, Islamic Development Bank pledge to expand cooperation

Officials noted that under the leadership of President of Tajikistan, Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon, cooperation between Tajikistan and the IsDB Group has reached a qualitatively new level in recent years.

The meeting addressed effective collaboration in energy, transport and infrastructure, agriculture, education, and the implementation of existing IsDB projects in Tajikistan. Both sides expressed readiness to further expand mutually beneficial cooperation.

Earlier, it was reported that IsDB is set to provide $1.3 billion to boost infrastructure in SEZs and industrial zones in Kazakhstan.