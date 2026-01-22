Tajikistan, Turkmenistan eye stronger trade links after 2025 growth

The parties discussed the current state and prospects for further development of relations between Tajikistan and Turkmenistan in the field of mutual trade and strengthening economic ties.

They went on to exchange views on ways to increase trade turnover and expand contacts between relevant institutions and organizations of the two countries.

Recognizing the growth of mutual trade in 2025, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan emphasized the need to establish permanent direct contacts between entrepreneurs of both countries and to conclude agreements that would create favorable conditions for strengthening bilateral economic ties.

Earlier, it was reported that the Tajik envoy had presented credentials to Austrian President.