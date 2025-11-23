Tajikistan, Turkmenistan cement cooperation in finance and banking sectors

The meeting focused on the current state and future prospects of relations between Tajikistan and Turkmenistan in the financial, banking, and investment sectors. The two sides exchanged views on ways and opportunities to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation between the relevant institutions of both countries.

It was noted that establishing direct and permanent working contacts between the banking and financial organizations of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan would be an effective step toward further growth and development of bilateral partnership in this field.

