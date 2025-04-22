Tajikistan, Türkiye discuss simplification of visa procedures

According to the Tajik MFA, the Tajik delegation was led by Bahodur Safarzoda, Head of the Main Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan. The Turkish side was represented by Fatma Ceren Yazgan, Director General for Consular Affairs and Migration of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the consultations, the parties discussed key issues of bilateral cooperation, including visa facilitation, protection of citizens’ rights and interests, and mutual legal assistance.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening consular cooperation and continuing constructive dialogue.

The meeting took place in an atmosphere of friendship and high mutual understanding.

Earlier, Tajikistan and Mongolia held inter-ministerial political consultations. The meeting focused on a wide range of issues, including the development of bilateral and multilateral relations between Tajikistan and Mongolia, cooperation within international and regional organizations, as well as other issues of mutual interest.