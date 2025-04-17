Tajikistan, Mongolia hold inter-ministerial political consultations

The delegation of Tajikistan was led by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Farrukh Sharifzoda, while the delegation of Mongolia was headed by the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Munkhtushig Lkhanaajav.

During the consultations, the parties discussed a wide range of issues, including the development of bilateral and multilateral relations between Tajikistan and Mongolia, cooperation within international and regional organizations, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed their readiness to expand cooperation, strengthen direct contacts, enhance the legal framework and development of economic cooperation between Tajikistan and Mongolia.

