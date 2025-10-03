Tajikistan to welcome Global Investors at “Dushanbe Invest-2025” Forum
21:21, 3 October 2025
The International Investment Forum “Dushanbe Invest-2025” will be held in Dushanbe from 14 to 16 October 2025, Khovar reports.
The forum aims to attract “green” investments, showcase the country’s trade, economic, and investment potential, and strengthen international cooperation.
It will bring together representatives of foreign states, leading companies and enterprises, regional and international financial organizations, and the business community.
