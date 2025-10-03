EN
    Tajikistan to welcome Global Investors at “Dushanbe Invest-2025” Forum

    21:21, 3 October 2025

    The International Investment Forum “Dushanbe Invest-2025” will be held in Dushanbe from 14 to 16 October 2025, Khovar reports.

    Photo credit: Khovar

    The forum aims to attract “green” investments, showcase the country’s trade, economic, and investment potential, and strengthen international cooperation.

    It will bring together representatives of foreign states, leading companies and enterprises, regional and international financial organizations, and the business community.

    Earlier, it was reported that Dushanbe will host the next Central Asian parliamentary forum.

