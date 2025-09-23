Dushanbe to host next Central Asian parliamentary forum
Chairman of the National Council of the Supreme Assembly of the Republic of Tajikistan Rustami Emomali proposed holding the next Inter-Parliamentary Forum of the Central Asian States in Dushanbe. All forum participants supported this initiative. This was announced at the III Forum ongoing at the Ala-Archa State Residence, Kabar reported.
Rustami Emomali congratulated Kyrgyzstan on its successful chairmanship and hosting of this important event for Central Asia and noted that today's meeting continues the good traditions, friendship, and regional interparliamentary dialogue initiated at previous forums.
"The regular organization of this forum demonstrates our respect for the values of regional integration, the desire to strengthen trust, dialogue, and cooperation in the interests of the peoples of Central Asia. I am confident that through interparliamentary cooperation and the promotion of parliamentary diplomacy, we will make a significant contribution to the creation of a favorable legal framework for achieving common goals," he said.
Earlier it was reported that speakers of Central Asian parliaments inked Bishkek Declaration.