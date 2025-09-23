Dushanbe to host next Central Asian parliamentary forum

Rustami Emomali congratulated Kyrgyzstan on its successful chairmanship and hosting of this important event for Central Asia and noted that today's meeting continues the good traditions, friendship, and regional interparliamentary dialogue initiated at previous forums.

"The regular organization of this forum demonstrates our respect for the values ​​of regional integration, the desire to strengthen trust, dialogue, and cooperation in the interests of the peoples of Central Asia. I am confident that through interparliamentary cooperation and the promotion of parliamentary diplomacy, we will make a significant contribution to the creation of a favorable legal framework for achieving common goals," he said.

Earlier it was reported that speakers of Central Asian parliaments inked Bishkek Declaration.