Tajikistan to set up defense industry committee

Its central administrative office will consist of 38 staff members, including eight military personnel.

The committee will also appoint two deputy chairpersons and set up a board of seven members.

The Government has been tasked to ensure the establishment of the new body.

The State Committee on Investments and State Property Management will provide an administrative building, while the Finance Ministry will allocate funding from the republican budget.

Previously, the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies was responsible for defense industry issues.

These responsibilities are now being transferred to the new committee, and all related provisions will be removed from the ministry’s mandate.

As written before, Tajikistan’s flagship carrier expands fleet with Boeing 737 MAX 8.