Tajikistan to join Central Asian United Power System in 2026

The Minister emphasized the important role of cooperation among the Central Asian countries, and in this regard, a project is currently being implemented to connect Tajikistan’s energy system to the unified regional power system in order to enhance its reliability.

As part of the project, the southwestern section of Tajikistan’s energy system was successfully connected to the unified grid in June 2024. According to the plan, the northern section of the energy system is expected to be connected in the first half of 2026, he noted.

He also informed the attendees about the progress in implementation of the CASA-100 international project. The Tajik and Kyrgyz sections of the power transmission lines have already been put into operation, which will underlie the future export supplies of electric power.