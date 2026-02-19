Tajikistan to install ATMs for buying and selling gold bars

“We plan to install special equipment for selling gold. Customers will be able to directly purchase the required amount of bars from ATMs without going to a bank,” he said.

The initiative, implemented at the instruction of President Emomali Rahmon, aims to make gold bars more accessible to the public. Payments will be made with bank cards, after which customers will be able to collect the gold bar from the ATM immediately. A buyback function will also be available.

According to the head of the National Bank, around 200 kilograms of gold bars worth $23.7 million were sold in Tajikistan in 2025.

Earlier, it was reported that Uzbekistan and Tajikistan had agreed to expand their railway partnership by increasing the number of freight trains crossing their shared border each day.