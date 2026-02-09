Tajikistan to host Days of Kazakhstan Medicine

Tajikistan’s Minister of Health and Social Protection Jamoliddin Abdullozoda and Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Tajikistan Valikhan Turekhanov held talks to back this initiative, the Health and Social Protection Ministry said in a statement.

The parties also focused on a broad agenda for strengthening bilateral cooperation in healthcare, with particular focus on expanding collaboration between pharmaceutical companies, as well as issues related to the registration and import of medicines, medical equipment, and other areas of mutual interest.

Those present expressed their commitment to further developing and deepening cooperation between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan in the health sector.

