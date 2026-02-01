Kyrgyz Cinema Days held in Astana

At the opening ceremony, Kyrgyz Ambassador Kudaibergen Bazarbaev noted the Kazakh audience's continued interest in Kyrgyz cinema, recalling that the film "Paradise at the Feet of Mothers," previously presented by the embassy, ​​became the top-grossing film in Kazakhstan in 2024.

Sabit Barlybaev, Deputy Chairman of the Culture Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan, delivered a welcoming speech, emphasizing the importance of cultural exchange and the professional level of Kyrgyz filmmakers.

The event was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, heads of diplomatic missions, the Kyrgyz diaspora, and students from Kyrgyzstan studying at Astana universities under academic exchange programs.

The opening film, "Kara, Kyzyl, Sary" by director Aktan Arym Kubat, was shown to a full house and generated great interest. The event received extensive coverage in the Kazakh media.

Notably, Bishkek held Kazakh Cinema Days in 2024.