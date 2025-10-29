Tajikistan to host Chinese Culture Days

Various issues of cultural cooperation and new opportunities for strengthening bilateral relations were discussed.

During the meeting, Sattoriyon expressed her intention to intensify cultural cooperation and stressed the essential of organizing Chinese Culture Days in Tajikistan so that the people of both countries can better understand and respect each other’s cultures.

Gu Zhijun expressed the opinion that holding such events not only contributes to the popularization of the cultures of the two countries, but also serves as a reliable tool for strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between Tajikistan and China.

Earlier, it was reported that Tajikistan’s Panjakent had officially been recognized as the City of Suzani Embroidery.