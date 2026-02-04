Tajikistan to gradually shift to 12-year education system

An interdepartmental working group was set up to draft a comprehensive action plan.

Tasks include developing new curricula, preparing schools, training teachers, and conducting public awareness campaigns.

The reform may first be piloted in 180 modern-type schools, which have a stronger capacity to adopt the new model.

The initiative is part of ongoing efforts to modernize Tajikistan’s education system in line with international standards.

Experts highlight that the 12-year model has been successfully implemented in many countries worldwide.

The transition will be gradual, involving specialists and balancing national priorities with global best practices.

President Rahmon emphasized the importance of adapting education to international standards in his December 16, 2025 Address to the Majlisi Oli, echoing similar priorities outlined in 2009 and 2011.

Officials say the reform will improve the organization of academic and vocational education, better reflect students’ talents and abilities, and enhance overall education quality as a driver of social development.

Noteworthy, Kazakhstan built 141 new format schools in 2025.