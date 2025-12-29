Kazakhstan built 141 new format schools in 2025

As part of the Keleshek Mektepteri project, being implemented in line with the President’s directive, 141 new format schools have been built countrywide, she said.

“Under the President’s directive, 217 new format schools for 460,400 students are being built in various regions of the country. Thanks to this project, problems of 69 three-shift schools, 22 emergency schools, and the shortage of places in more than 100 schools have been resolved. In general, construction of 141 schools for 214,000 students has been completed in 2025,” Meldebekova said at the ministry’s end-of-year press conference.

Earlier, it was reported that Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek announced plans to build 12 schools in the capital in 2026.