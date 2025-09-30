Tajikistan to expand agricultural land by 2030 under new state program

The program was presented at a government meeting chaired by President Emomali Rahmon.

“The program’s implementation will enable to cultivate 11,800 hectares of new farmland and return some 16,750 hectares that had been withdrawn from agricultural use,” said Zafarbek Davlatzoda, Director of the Agency for Land Reclamation and Irrigation of Tajikistan.

He noted that the document was developed to achieve the goals set in the 2030 National Development Strategy of Tajikistan and the 2040 National Water Strategy.

Emomali Rahmon outlined a directive to approve the new state program and its implementation plan.

