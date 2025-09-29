Tajikistan ramps up meat production

According to the national statistics agency, production of cattle and small ruminant meat increased in the farms of Khatlon region – by 11.9%, Sogd region – by 11.6%, Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Oblast – by 2.3% and in the farms of cities of districts of republican subordinance – by 5.0%.

“Poultry meat production in the reporting period made 29,104 tons, that is 0.2% more than in the same period of 2024. Increase in poultry meat production is observed in Sogd region – by 14.2% reaching 13,582 tons, in the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Oblast – by 12.6% reaching 64 tons. In Khatlon region, this indicator made 6,439 tons decreasing by 5.2%, and 9,019 tons in the cities and districts of republican subordinance having reduced by 12.4%,” the agency says.

