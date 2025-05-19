Tajikistan to establish logistics hub in Iran’s Chabahar port

The announcement followed the 17th session of the Tajikistan-Iran Joint Commission on Economic, Trade, and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, held in Shiraz.

A Tajik delegation led by Deputy Minister of Transport Shoista Saidmurodzoda visited the Chabahar port complex in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

Tajik officials were briefed on Chabahar’s infrastructure, which includes 10 active berths and covers 450 hectares. Ongoing investment projects in the port area include the construction of a power plant, railway links, storage facilities, and expanded harbor capacity aimed at increasing cargo throughput.

Both sides agreed that Tajikistan will submit a project proposal for the logistics center by mid-2025. Upon approval, the Iranian side is expected to present a draft cooperation agreement, including investment terms and preferential conditions, within one month.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to integrate Tajikistan into the international multimodal transport corridor connecting China to Europe via Central Asia, Iran, and Türkiye, granting the landlocked country access to the Indian Ocean.

Earlier it was reported that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan discussed restoration of bus routes.