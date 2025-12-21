Tajikistan to create International Navruz Center

He said that rich humanistic rituals and traditions, including Navruz, are a unique heritage of the ancestors that must be studied and continued in order to pass them on to future generations as a priceless treasure of spirituality. Navruz is not only a folk celebration, but also an eternal philosophy embodying humanism, generational continuity and spiritual values that have been formed over thousands of years.

“Reviving historical memory plays an important role in strengthening national identity among citizens, especially young people, who are the future of the nation and the state,” said Rahmon.

The center is called to become an international platform designed to bring together scientists, researchers and cultural figures from different countries where Navruz is part of historical memory and spiritual heritage.

The National Academy of Sciences, as well as other research and project institutions, have been tasked with developing the concept of the Navruz International Center with the involvement of scientists and experts.

Earlier, it was reported that Tajikistan plans to extend compulsory education to 12 years.