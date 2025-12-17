Tajikistan eyes extending compulsory education to 12 years

In his annual address to the parliament, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon said: "To further accelerate the integration of Tajikistan’s education system into the unified international educational space, a decision was made in 2004 to transition higher educational institutions to a credit-based system, and by 2014 all such institutions had completed this transition"

"Now, it’s time to analyze and present conclusions on the advantages and disadvantages of this system," he added.

According to analysis, within the next 25 years the number of students in Tajikistan will reach to 4 million. In this regard, measures must be taken from now to train a greater number of pedagogical personnel, to construct additional educational institutions, and to bring the education system into conformity with global standards - specifically, by transitioning to a twelve-year system of schooling, stated Rahmon.

The Tajik president instructed the government to comprehensively analyze and revise the implementation of the National Strategy for the Development of Education until 2030, and to update it in accordance with the new objectives set in this field.

We must bear in mind that the future of the state and the nation fundamentally depends on a generation of knowledgeable and skilled individuals - educated, culturally aware, free from prejudice and unfounded beliefs, patriotic, and endowed with a strong sense of national identity, he said.

