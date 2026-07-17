Tajikistan to complete demarcation of border with Kyrgyzstan in 2027

Speaking at a press conference, Orif Khodjazoda, Chairman of the State Committee for Land Management and Geodesy of the Republic of Tajikistan, said that field surveys had been conducted along a 416-kilometer section of the Tajik-Kyrgyz border.

Engineering work has been carried out on 300 kilometers, accounting for 90% of the planned volume.

Khodjazoda said that the demarcation of the state border with Kyrgyzstan is expected to be fully completed in 2027.

He added that active work is underway with the Uzbek side. Since the beginning of the year, seven meetings between delegations from Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have been held within the framework of intergovernmental working groups on state border demarcation issues.

The Tajik-Kyrgyz border stretches 1,008.14 kilometers. Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan signed a state border treaty on March 13, 2025, in Bishkek.

On March 31, 2025, in Khujand, the presidents of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan signed a Treaty on the Junction Point of the State Borders of the Three States and a protocol on the exchange of instruments of ratification of the treaty on aligned relations. The signing of the Khujand Declaration laid a solid foundation for good-neighborly relations and mutual understanding among the countries of the region.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan jointly began installing the first border pillars along the section starting from the junction of the state borders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.